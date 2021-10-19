Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Autohome by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA decreased their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

