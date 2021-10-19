Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Horizon by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

