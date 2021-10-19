Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $73.38.

NYSE:ED opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

