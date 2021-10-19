Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 110,823 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,099 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.42.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

