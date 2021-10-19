Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Olin by 61.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 194,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,615 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $2,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OLN opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $52.55.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

