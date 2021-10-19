Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,354 TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

