Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 15,933 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 40.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 138,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 276,111 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

