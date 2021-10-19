Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,395 Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SURF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 52.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 107,630.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SURF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of SURF opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

