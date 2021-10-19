Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,371 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 102,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.