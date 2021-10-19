Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,645,000 after purchasing an additional 293,970 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,460,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

