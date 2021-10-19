Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

WEBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Weber stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

WEBR opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Weber has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

