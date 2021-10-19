Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,345 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $21,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in The Hershey by 103.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

