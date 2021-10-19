State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In related news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSPN opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.56.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.