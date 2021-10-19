Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Harmonic worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 634,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 962,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 167,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.09, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

