Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Position Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Genesco worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $898.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.