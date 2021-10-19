ProShare Advisors LLC Has $806,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

