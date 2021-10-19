6,010 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 504.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95,161 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,206.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

