Short Interest in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Grows By 43.0%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,400 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 486,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SQSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

