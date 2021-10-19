Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 730 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cannae were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 119.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $1,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.