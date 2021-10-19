Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 150 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $187.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

