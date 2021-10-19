Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Expands By 42.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
