Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Expands By 42.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter.

