Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Perrigo by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 515,777 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Perrigo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Perrigo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

