Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $12,469,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $5,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $2,251,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMEA stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.90. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.