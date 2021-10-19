Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neenah were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Neenah by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Neenah by 47.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 3.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 93,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NP opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $837.25 million, a P/E ratio of -225.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

