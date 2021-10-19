Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

