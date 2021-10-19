Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 630 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after purchasing an additional 302,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 218,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 258,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.