Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE ASB opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.