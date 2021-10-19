Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after buying an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,274,000 after buying an additional 669,646 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,872,000 after purchasing an additional 192,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 337,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Umpqua by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 183,914 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on UMPQ. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

