10,000 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOSO. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,802,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

