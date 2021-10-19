Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.71 Million in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 127,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.