News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in News were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of News by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in News by 274.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.