Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

