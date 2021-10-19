ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 38,122 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 94.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $338.44 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.00 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.04.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.80.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

