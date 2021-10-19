ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of MXL opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

