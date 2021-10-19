ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tennant by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNC opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

