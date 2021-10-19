Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. Mark Stevens raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

