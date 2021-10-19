Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $499.49 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $250.24 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $497.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.07.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.