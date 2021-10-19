Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11.

