iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,259 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 85.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,310 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

