Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $826,000 Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $31,831,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 274.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 108,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 921,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $8,646,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.