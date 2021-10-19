Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

