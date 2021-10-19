Axa S.A. Buys Shares of 60,300 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIV stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.03.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

