The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 985.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.35, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,247 shares of company stock worth $3,660,422 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

