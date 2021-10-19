Axa S.A. Sells 361 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

