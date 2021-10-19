Axa S.A. Decreases Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in IHS Markit by 630.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,617 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.80. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

