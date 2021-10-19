Axa S.A. Buys 4,125 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 369.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.