Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $52,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.97 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

