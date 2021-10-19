Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 98.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

