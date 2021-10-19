BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

