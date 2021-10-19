Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

NYSE:ESMT opened at $32.00 on Monday. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.